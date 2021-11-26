ZEON Market Capitalization Tops $58.65 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $58.65 million and approximately $58,956.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00234746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.