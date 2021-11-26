Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,444 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.15% of Zepp Health worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEPP. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $7.89 on Friday. Zepp Health Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

