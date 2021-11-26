Zero Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $479,496.29 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $479,496.29 and approximately $583.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $494.96 or 0.00908928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00233404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

