ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $28.85 million and $1.59 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00235571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.