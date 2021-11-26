ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Cap Tops $209,154.68

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $209,154.68 and $4.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00236433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

