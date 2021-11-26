Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Up 1.2%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.94 and last traded at $116.76. 244,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 400,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.