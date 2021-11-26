Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Cut by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $223.17 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

