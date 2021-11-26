Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Up to $208.30

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $208.30, but opened at $229.00. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $225.72, with a volume of 109,810 shares.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.41.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.49 and a 200 day moving average of $316.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.