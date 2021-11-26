ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $88,816,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $26,668,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $23,933,240.00.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $70.01. 2,777,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.86, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

