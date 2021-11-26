Zoracles Tops One Day Trading Volume of $101,011.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Zoracles has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $101,011.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for $577.26 or 0.01067661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zoracles has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zoracles alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.86 or 0.07381233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,056.60 or 0.99979613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.