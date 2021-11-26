ZUM TOKEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172,829.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $697,238.63 and $172,829.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 94.1% higher against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.83 or 0.00422566 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,467,439,912 coins and its circulating supply is 16,806,887,077 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

