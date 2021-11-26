ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits One Day Volume of $54,229.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 90.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $337,443.97 and approximately $54,229.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.88 or 0.00409311 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,467,439,912 coins and its circulating supply is 16,806,887,077 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

