-$0.02 EPS Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).
Shares of SUNL opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $16.66.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.