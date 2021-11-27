-$0.04 EPS Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Genasys posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNSS. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $4.17 on Friday. Genasys has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

