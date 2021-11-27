$0.06 EPS Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,015. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

