-$0.10 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediciNova.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova in the second quarter worth $2,010,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova in the second quarter worth $754,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MediciNova by 120.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 92,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova in the second quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

