$0.19 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.24. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 315,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ProAssurance by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 143,237 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 133,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

