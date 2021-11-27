-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

CUE stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 327,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,907. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.