-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

CUE stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 327,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,907. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

