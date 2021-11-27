-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $12.62 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

