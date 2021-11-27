$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Limestone Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

LMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp stock remained flat at $$18.75 on Friday. 68 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

