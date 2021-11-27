$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Simmons First National stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

