$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBB opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.