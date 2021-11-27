$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBB opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

