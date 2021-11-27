-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $138.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.21.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.