0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Hits $14.80 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $881,097.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 80% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00233209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

