$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Maximus reported sales of $945.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

MMS opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maximus by 51.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

