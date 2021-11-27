$1.11 EPS Expected for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CIT stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. CIT Group has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

