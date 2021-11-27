$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

ADSK stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.50. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,355,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.