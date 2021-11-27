$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,325. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 131.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $414.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $252.85 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

