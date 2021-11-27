$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

