$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC opened at $211.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.31. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

