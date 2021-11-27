$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $456.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

