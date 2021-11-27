$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

J stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

