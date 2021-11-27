$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.