$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $8,244,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.5% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 134,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 164.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

