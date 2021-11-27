$1.78 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $342.16 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $361.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

