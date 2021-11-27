$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.57 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.