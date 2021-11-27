$10.65 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $10.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the highest is $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $7.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $39.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $239.98 million, a PE ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

