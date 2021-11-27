106,350 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,760,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.