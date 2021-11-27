110,717 Shares in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of KemPharm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth $220,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 630.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 239,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 294,874 shares during the period. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $8.05 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,140 shares of company stock worth $79,489. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

