$113.70 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report $113.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.80 million and the lowest is $113.60 million. BancFirst posted sales of $114.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $473.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $441.25 million, with estimates ranging from $429.60 million to $452.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.