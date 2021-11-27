$12.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce $12.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.04 billion and the lowest is $11.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $48.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

BMY opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.