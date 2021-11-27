12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Update

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 1,859.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,674,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RETC remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 124,895,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,804,906. 12 ReTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

