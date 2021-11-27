12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Update

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 1,859.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,674,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RETC remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 124,895,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,804,906. 12 ReTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About 12 ReTech
