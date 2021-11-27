$137.52 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $137.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.70 million and the highest is $143.90 million. NovoCure posted sales of $143.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $539.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NVCR opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $90.95 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -359.30 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock worth $214,118 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

