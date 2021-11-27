$143.17 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post sales of $143.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Lindsay posted sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $649.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.72 million to $667.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $679.58 million, with estimates ranging from $662.25 million to $696.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNN opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $111.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $19,532,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

