$152.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post sales of $152.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $620.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.43 million to $622.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $676.09 million, with estimates ranging from $659.13 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Check.

A number of research firms recently commented on STER. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $40,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $21,434,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

STER stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

