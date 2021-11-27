$157.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report sales of $157.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $158.10 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.22. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

