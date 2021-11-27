$162.81 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce $162.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.62 million to $164.00 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $662.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.