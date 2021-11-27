$17.20 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $17.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $17.90 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $253.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $174,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.