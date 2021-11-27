$170,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post $170,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $150,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $460,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

MOTS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

