$178.79 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will announce $178.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.57 million and the highest is $180.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $558.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKA opened at $12.62 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

